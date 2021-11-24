Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $620.00 by Analysts at Argus

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Argus from $530.00 to $620.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $570.56.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $533.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.98 and a 200-day moving average of $427.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $289.77 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,464,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

