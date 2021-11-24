Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

