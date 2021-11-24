Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 8,625 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.81% of Trinseo worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

