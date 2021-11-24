Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,915 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.39% of New York Community Bancorp worth $20,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after buying an additional 1,295,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

