Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 11,777 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $19,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAA by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after acquiring an additional 419,209 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in IAA by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,916 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in IAA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,668,000 after acquiring an additional 69,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IAA by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after acquiring an additional 916,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in IAA by 79.2% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

