Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 2,659 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $19,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,413,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after acquiring an additional 580,991 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,711,000 after acquiring an additional 144,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,843,000 after acquiring an additional 176,422 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

