Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $21.22 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845 and sold 9,000 shares valued at $193,890. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

