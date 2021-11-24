Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $20,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,482,000 after acquiring an additional 70,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 149.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 936,393 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE NVST opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,658 shares of company stock worth $672,185. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

