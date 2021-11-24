Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.47

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.47 and traded as high as C$22.27. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$22.14, with a volume of 296,741 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.2759841 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

