PARSIQ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.67 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $116.57 million and $3.67 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.73 or 0.00394019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015546 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.30 or 0.01185745 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 133,293,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

