Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 10,279 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,671,468.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 326 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $52,812.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 11,620 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $1,874,073.60.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,728 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $1,696,096.80.

On Friday, November 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $3,867,671.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $2,514,034.39.

On Thursday, October 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $23,414.16.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04.

VICR stock opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vicor by 97.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vicor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vicor by 178.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vicor by 304.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,371,000 after acquiring an additional 131,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

