Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. 3,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,960. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

