Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $325,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $408.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.