Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,759,535,000 after acquiring an additional 678,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

