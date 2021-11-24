Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $447.13 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.78. The company has a market capitalization of $421.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

