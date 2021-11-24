Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $408.37 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56. The firm has a market cap of $430.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.