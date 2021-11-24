Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 533 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after buying an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $360.70 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92. The company has a market capitalization of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

