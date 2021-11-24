Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €209.83 ($238.45).

EPA RI opened at €208.30 ($236.70) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €198.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €187.52. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

