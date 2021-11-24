Peter Starrett Sells 10,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Floor & Decor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,138,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

