Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

PBR opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.381 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 246,036 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

