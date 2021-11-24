Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. 386,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,998,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.