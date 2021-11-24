Phantomx (PNX) Reaches Market Cap of $271,037.25

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $271,037.25 and approximately $189.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00326320 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013205 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00015831 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

