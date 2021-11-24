PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) VP Sells $13,665.42 in Stock

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) VP Glen Burkhardt sold 5,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $13,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 910,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,161. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

