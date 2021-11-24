PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches Market Cap of $10.17 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $69,267.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00236928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

