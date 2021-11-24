Pillar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $102,294.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $8.59 million and $102,294.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00249701 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,631,893.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00045470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00085756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.