Pinkcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,163.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $7,163.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.59 or 0.00327194 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014179 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013319 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005243 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,872,858 coins and its circulating supply is 432,612,422 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.