Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PINS. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $676,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,614 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

