Piper Sandler Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $154.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $178.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.53.

VMware stock opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VMware by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VMware by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,526 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 92,535 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

