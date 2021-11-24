Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DTC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

