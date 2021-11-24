Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LAC. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

NYSE LAC opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.