Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Update

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,372,800 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 4,020,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PLLIF stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Pirelli & C. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLLIF. HSBC upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

