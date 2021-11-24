Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $273.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.34.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 1,289.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

