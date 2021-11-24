Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $179,132.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $179,132.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pizza has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013204 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.29 or 0.00338310 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.13 or 0.00640644 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001080 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

