PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of PlayAGS worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.