PolkaCover (CVR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,316.00

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00073174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00088827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.33 or 0.07538193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,669.60 or 1.00247212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

