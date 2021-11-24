Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 21,278 Shares

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

POOL traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $561.57. 192,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.50. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 994.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $73,722,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

