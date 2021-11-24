Portland Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 599,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,393,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

