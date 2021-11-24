Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,469. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $421.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

