Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 731,607 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,347. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.05 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

