Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin Acquires 14,625 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $99,011.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PSTX stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $436.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.46. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

