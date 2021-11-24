Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $239.57 million, a P/E ratio of 159.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

