PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $2,309.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,288.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.94 or 0.07428949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.22 or 0.00366950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $598.56 or 0.01044820 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00084111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.78 or 0.00429028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.00464997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005808 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,044,794 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

