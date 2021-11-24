Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,734 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 1.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

