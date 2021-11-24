Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Elys Game Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ELYS. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Elys Game Technology Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

