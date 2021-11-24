Powell Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.44 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

