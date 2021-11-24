PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 170.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,713 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. FMR LLC grew its position in PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PPL by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 69.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 851,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPL by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. 21,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

