Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires 6,705 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 37.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 221.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NLS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 6,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,599. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $223.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

