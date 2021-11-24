Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,552 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.21. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

