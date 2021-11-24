Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $9 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. 1,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.