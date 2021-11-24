Prairiewood Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.2% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $751.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

